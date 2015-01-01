Boehm to play in Blue-Grey Bowl; Chicago Christian names new AD

Evergreen Park resident Nick Boehm, a senior at De La Salle, has been chosen to participate in the 2018 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 22.

The offensive/defensive lineman is one of 90 players who made the final roster and survived a field of 6,800 nominated players from across the nation.

The bluegrayfootball.com website’s scouting report said he “has what it takes to make an immediate impact at the next level, perhaps the Pioneer Football League.’’

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Boehm is a three-year starter for De La Salle and earned spots on the 2015 and 2016 All-Chicago Catholic League Green Teams.

His father, Mike, is the De La Salle coach and he is happy for his son.

“This is an outstanding honor for Nick,” Mike Boehm said. “This is a testament to all the hard work that Nick has put in during his four years at De La Salle. If you set goals and are more than willing to work for them, they can be achieved.

“Everyone at our school is justifiably very proud of Nick. This is a great honor for De La Salle, the Meteor football program and Nick. I’m very happy for him.”

Last year, the Meteors opened the season winning five straight games including a 57-0 victory over Robeson and a 53-12 triumph over Aurora Christian but lost their last four games against Montini, Mt. Carmel, Marmion and Fenwick and didn’t qualify for the Illinois High School Association playoffs.

The Meteors open the 2017 campaign Aug. 25 hosting Niles North at St. Rita.

(sCC hires Zylstra as AD

Mark Zylstra was planning on starting a new job as an assistant athletic director at Living Word Christian High School in the St. Louis suburbs.

But Chicago Christian came calling.

Zylstra started his new job as the Knights’ athletic director on July 24 and the 27-year-old has his work cut out for him.

There are two vacancies on the staff that needs immediate attention. Former athletic director/baseball coach Eric Brauer left the school after the spring season to become the baseball coach at Lincoln-Way East, so the baseball job is open. Brauer led the Knights to their best season in school history with 40 victories and a third-place finish in the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state tournament.

Also, longtime girls track coach Jim Kwasteniet, who guided the Knights to three Class A state championships in the 1990s retired.

“We’re in the early stages of trying to figure out what’s going to happen with those two spots,” Zylstra said. “We’ll be working on the hiring process very soon. We’re going to take pride in hiring good people across the board whether they are high or low profile sports.’’

Now that it’s August, will there be quality candidates available?

“I don’t have a strong answer for that, but we’ll get the ball rolling and see who is out there,” he said.

Zylstra ran cross country and track at Timothy Christian and played Ultimate Frisbee at Calvin College. While he has no direct personal ties to Chicago Christian, he married Rebecca Kamp, a former CC volleyball star whom he met at Calvin.

The assistant AD job at Living Word Christian was going to be his first administrative job. Now he is bumped up.

“It’s been a real whirlwind,” he said. “I’m learning the ropes and getting a feel for everything.’’