Local athletes excelled in soccer, track and tennis

The four athletes who earned Regional/Reporter honors in boys and girls track, girls soccer and boys tennis were just the tip of the iceberg.

Several other local athletes also had stellar years and were recognized by their conferences. For those sports without all-conference recognition, there were plenty of athletes who qualified for the Illinois High School Association state finals in their respective sports.

Here is a list of some of the best:

Girls soccer

The South Suburban Red recognized Shepard’s Amar Mason, Kaci Jasik, Vivian Garza and Grace Elliot, Evergreen Park’s Ciara Black and Mara Bracken, Richards’ Isabella Nelson and Jade Ingram and Oak Lawns Jessica Hassett and Cayley Patete.

The SouthWest Suburban players selected were Sandburg’s Kylie Hase, Aislinn Mulvey, Paige Pappanastos, Sydney Rudny, Bella Strolia and Christine Szymanski plus Stagg’s Grace Javaras, Erini Kosmas, Veronica Stafira and Emily Stefan.

The East Suburban Catholic Conference was represented by Marist sophomore Annie Callahan and junior Michelle Lenz.

In the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference, Mother McAuley’s Grace Hynes, Isabella Garrity and Emily Leiser plus Queen of Peace’s Zaida Chacon earned spots on the squad.

Chicago Christian’s Karlee Koyvenhoven, Abby Tiemersma, Cassidy Vande Kamp, Tori DeJager and Cassy Sluis were named to the Metro Suburban squad.

Boys track

Class 3A state qualifiers were Sandburg’s Peter Demogerontas, Alex Szymanski, Nico Calderon, Martin Skucas, Dylan Jacobs and Ayo Abiona, Brother Rice Jimmy Baker, Rob Groyon, Michael Butler-Kindle, Ty McCoy, Josh Boulanger, Ronan Dolan and Justin Palmer, Oak Lawn’s Patrick Michaels, Shepard’s Shepard Brian Hauser, Caleb Washington and Neiko Carterand Stagg’s Sam Snell and Anthony Koncius.

Class 2A state qualifiers were St. Laurence Lonnie Chambers, Tyree Colbert, Toriano Clinton and Alex Saunders plus Evergreen Park’s Colin O’Dwyer, Eric Williams, David Torres, Tajuan Ingram, Damon Turner and Kobe Green.

Class 1A qualifiers were Chicago Christian’s Ben Friesen, Brayden Roberts, Casey Starostka and Connor Pearson.

Girls track

In Class 2A, Evergreen Park sent and army of athletes to the state meet -- Lily Sader, Kayley Burke, Tiera Robinson-Jones, Grace Huneck, Lilly Gozum, Taylor Jones, Tyra Pickett, Alexus Clark, Meleah Tines, Briana Parker, Lizzie O’Dwyer, Tia Walker, Kayla Carpenter.

In Class 1A, Chicago Christian qualified Jill VanDyk, Rylei Jackson, April van Ryn, Allie Boss, Rebecca Falb, Carissa Simon, Sara Cahill, Emily Woods and Brooklyn Seiber.

In Class 3A, Mother McAuley qualified Ashley Bryja, Kelly Gallagher, Ciara Nelligan and Colleen Ford,

Stagg sent Allyson Mussallem, Shepard qualified Hayley Goebel and Kellie Callahan while Sandburg sent Chibueze Obia, Hannah Sullivan, Tina Siebenaler and Julia Gary

Boys tennis

State qualifiers were Stagg’s Michal Wolan, Kevin Wacnik, Brian Jaski and Momas Dargis, Shepard’s Alex Kokoszka and Paul Milkus, Brother Rice’s Brenden Leibforth and Ryan Cunnea and Marist’s Jeremiah Joyce.