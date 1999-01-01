Staffing provider brings promise of job opportunities

Photo by Joe Boyle

Chicago Ridge Mayor Chuck Tokar cuts the ribbon for the official grand opening ceremony last week at Paramount Staffing. He is joined by (from left) Lori Hill, deputy clerk for Chicago Ridge; Barbara Harrison, village clerk for Chicago Ridge; Jude Fairbank, vice president for Paramount Staffing; and sales representatives Ryan Zastro and David Narug.

Paramount Staffing was officially welcomed into Chicago Ridge last week during a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by local officials and representatives of the company.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Paramount Staffing actually opened in July at 10137 S. Harlem Ave. A staffing provider in six states, representatives of Paramount said they will bring jobs to local residents and provide much need talent to manufacturing and logistic companies in the area. Paramount Staffing moved to its present site from Summit.

“We like it here very much and it is has more space,” said Gary Cremieux, vice president of sales and marketing for Paramount Staffing. “We will be a great addition to the area. We are going to provide good jobs for hard-working people.”

That was music to the ears of Chicago Ridge Mayor Chuck Tokar, who attended the ribbon-cutting.

“This is well-needed for the community,” Tokar said.

Also in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Chicago Ridge Deputy Clerk Lori Hill and Village Clerk Barbara Harrison.

Paramount representatives said they are a leader in providing industrial staffing solutions on a permanent, temp-to-permanent, or temporary basis. Company reps said that Paramount Staffing has a history of creating job opportunities, strengthen the financial bottom lines of its clients, and help boost the local economy.

Cremieux, a graduate of St. Laurence High School, said that ideally they would like to create full-time opportunities for their clients. The goal initially is to link clients to job opportunities. Some companies may offer part-time or temporary positions. Cremieux said that Paramount can help provide jobs in those capacities with the goal being eventual full-time employment.

Jesus Lazaro, assistant branch manager at Paramount Staffing, said employees assist in attempting to get clients manufacturing and warehouse positions.

“When someone comes in, they will be advised to go to one of our kiosks and look at our website and apply for a job,” said Lazaro, gesturing to the kiosks with computers to allow clients to fill out information. “We then later call them for an interview and look into an opportunity that is a fit for them.”

Jude Fairbank, vice president for Paramount Staffing, said that the clients are thoroughly screened before the interview process takes place.

“We want the best people for these jobs,” Fairbank said. “We also have a hard-working staff that wants to assist these clients.”

While providing opportunities in manufacturing and warehouses, Lazaro also mentioned that Paramount offers on-premises staffing, skilled placements, direct hire, and a certified forklift training center.

Paramount Staffing officials also wanted to point out that they provide a worker friendly and supportive culture. Paramount Staffing was twice recognized as a “Best Company” to work for in America by Fortune Magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute.

Matt Schubert, president of Paramount Staffing, was not able to attend the ribbon-cutting, but stated in a press release that the company looks forward to serving the southwest suburbs.

“There are numerous potential partnerships with businesses, community colleges and trade schools nearby,” stated Schubert. “At Paramount, we take pride in the economic stimulation and job growth our presence brings to the various regions in which we operate. We look forward to bringing a different level of professional to the Chicago Ridge market.”

Cremieux said it was Schubert who actually created the company back in 1999, which is based on a previous enterprise he worked for dating back to the 1960s called Labor World. This is the eighth Paramount Staffing office to open in the Chicago area.

“This is really great,” said Lazaro about the new Paramount Staffing. “It fills our needs very well. We are unique and different from other staffing agencies.”

Tokar welcomes what Paramount Staffing can provide for Chicago Ridge.

“This is a very good company that can help provide jobs,” Tokar said. “That’s a good thing.”

“And I like the fact that we now have a full strip mall with no empty stores,” Tokar said with a laugh.

Paramount Staffing is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by calling (708) 929-4105.