Oak Lawn man gets 6 years in animal cruelty case

Hanania



Oak Lawn resident Edward Hanania, 23, was sentenced last Friday to six years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty in a Bridgeview courtroom.

Hanania was transferred this week to Statesville Prison in Joliet to begin serving his sentence. He had been held without bail in Cook County Jail since May 25, after surveillance cameras showed him tossing two toy poodles off the fifth-floor roof of a parking garage adjacent to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

An investigation determined that he obtained the two dogs from a woman who had found them running loose, and had posted a notice on Facebook. Hanania pretended to be the owner, and paid the woman $20 for finding them. He then took the dogs, which were actually owned by a Chicago man, and drove to the parking garage and threw them off.

One of the dogs, 4-year-old Guero, died on the way to the Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge. But the 14-month-old dog, named Angel, survived with badly broken legs. He is recovering after having successful surgery.

Hanania was also convicted of a parole violation on an unrelated charge of producing and delivering heroin. As a part of a plea deal before Cook County Judge Colleen Hyland, he pleaded guilty to the animal cruelty charge and received a five-year sentence, as well as six years for the parole violation. But the sentences are to run concurrently. He is also required to remain under mandatory court supervision for two years after being released from prison.