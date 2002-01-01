Donnell Hall was known as the foundation, the rock that his family could always look up to and lean on.

But when Hall, a resident of Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood, began to suffer from a critical illness, he saw that leadership role begin to slip away.

Hall, 52, was suffering from a rare disease called malignant metastatic paraganglioma, or PGL. After a two-week stay at a hospital, Hall was in shock when providers at a medical center began to discuss hospice and palliative care options. Hall was informed that he may not have much time left.

“This was the most difficult conversation I ever had in my life,” Hall said. “I didn’t know what to do, but I knew I was not ready. As far as I was concerned, my fight had just begun and I was determined to fight for my life.”

Enter M. Bassel Atassi, M.D., the hematologist/oncologist and internal medicine physician at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. He was willing and ready to lead Hall in his fight.

“I had never encountered this before, but I did hear of it in my studies,’ Atassi said. “Well, we were able to determine what it was after he had problems swallowing. This biopsy was unusual in that that the findings found that it was in its fourth stage. This is very, very rare. This disease is very rare. But I was not going to give up.”

That is what Hall needed to hear.

“Dr. Atassi wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Hall said. “He is my guardian angel and the reason I am here today.”

Hall is a former college basketball player and his athletic genes were passed down to his 15-year-old son, who plays baseball and football for a local high school. When he is not busy cheering his son at sporting events, Hall spent his time running a print shop and hosting family gatherings and holidays.

He had no family history of cancer or any other disease. When he was diagnosed with this rare cancer in 2016, Hall was in disbelief. In December 2015, Hall had been experiencing difficulty swallowing and catching his breath, At that point, he decided to make an appointment with his primary care provider. After a series of tests, Hall was referred to an academic medical center in Chicago where he was informed in February 2016 that he had cancer.

Hall was told about his rare cancer, which according to the National Institute of Health, PGLs are rare chromaffin cell tumors. In 2002, an estimated incidence of malignant paraganglioma in the U.S. was 93 cases per 400 million people, according to the NIH. In about 10 percent of patients, including Hall, metastases are already present at diagnosis of PGL. If left untreated, the prognosis is poor.

Atassi was pleased with Hall’s confidence in him, but added that he provides the best care possible of all his patients. Atassi was patient, providing treatments one appointment at a time. Over the course of a year, Hall had undergone local radiations to the man cancer mass. Two were targeted radiation liver-directed radioembolization treatments, and 12 chemotherapy treatments.

“After the chemotherapy, the metastasis began to shrink,” Hall recalls. “These treatments took over a year and half.”

Hall pointed out this was a team effort. He applauded the efforts of the health care team at Little Company, including Julie Choo, MD, radiation oncologist; Don Martinez, MD, interventional radiologist; and Hamid Nazeer, DO, interventional radiologist.

“I truly accredit our entire team for Donnell’s success story,” Atassi said. “None of us ever had encountered a patient with this type of cancer, but we all came together as collaborating physicians to create a customized treatment plan and ultimately save Donnell’s life.”

Hall is grateful to be alive. During his treatment, he made the decision to close his print shop, a difficult decision, but one that has helped him to slow down and enjoy life. This past April, Hall and his family celebrated his overcoming cancer by going on a cruise.

“Before this diagnosis, I was one busy man…constantly on the go and rushing through life,” Hall said. “Now, I just live life as I can. I take time to hear the birds.”

Atassi also learned something from Hall’s recovery.

“Well, I learned from this experience is that you need to be persistent,” Atassi said. “There are always good things that can come of out of this. Keep up the hope.”

