Three restaurants receive outdoor seating permits at new Plaza

Construction of the new Evergreen Plaza, at 95th and Western Avenue, continues moving smoothly as evidenced by action at the Evergreen Park Board meeting Monday where trustees approved special use permits for outdoor seating at three restaurants planned for the site.

Following a brief public hearing on the issue, as required by ordinance, the trustees granted approval for outdoor seating to Potbelly Sandwich Restaurant, Raising Cane’s and Mod Pizza.

Village Attorney Vince Cainkar explained that requests for special use permits are required to be reviewed by the village’s Zoning Commission and presented in a public hearing before an ordinance can be established.

Trustee Mark Mazullo asked if the new ordinance covered any other restaurants that may want outdoor seating in the plaza, or would each restaurant have to submit an individual request.

Cainkar replied that each new restaurant would have to submit an individual request, but a public hearing would not be required since an ordinance is now in place to address the issue.

Also approved was an ordinance for the NET3 Evergreen Park II subdivision of property located at 8900 S. Troy Ave. The property is the site of the former Aqua Center.

Mayor James Sexton reminded the trustees that the village does not own the property and the ordinance approval was for the NET3 developers of the site, which presently contains a building housing a dialysis center.

“The site will also have a parking lot, a detention pond and open space,” he said.

Besides being approved for a special use permit for outdoor seating, Potbelly’s Sandwich Restaurant, 9544 S. Western Ave., was the recipient of a business certificate. Three other business who were approved for business certificates were Weight Watchers, 2540 W. 94th St.; PetCo, 9670 S. Western Ave.; and Sports Traveler, LLC, 3100 W. 95th St.

On another matter, Sexton asked the trustees to consider a topic that had been tabled at the last board meeting regarding the selection of a low bid on a roofing project at the Bliss building, 3300 W. 93rd St..

The subject was tabled because Sexton had questions on the company selected, Malcor Roofing of Illinois, which had submitted a low bid of $196,000. He said his questions had been satisfactorily answered so the bid could be considered.

The board then approved the bid, but Sexton stated that he wanted to be kept informed on how the work was progressing.

Sexton also proclaimed May 21-27 as National Public Works Week.

“We honor our other departments and it is time to recognize our public works team. They have done exceptional work for the village and sometimes in very trying situations,” Sexton said.

At the close of the meeting, Sexton recognized Trustee Dan McKeown, who is stepping down after choosing not to run in the recent election. Sexton thanked him for his four years of service as a trustee and for the many years he spent on the Police Pension Board.

A reception was held for McKeown after the meeting was adjourned.