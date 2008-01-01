Palos Hills mayor encouraged by business surge

Photo by Joe Boyle

Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett prepares to cut the ribbon Saturday afternoon to mark the grand opening of the Baha Auto Group in the city. He is joined by (from left) Ray Ihmud, owner and founder of the Baha Auto Group; Musa Muza, general manager; and Muza’s father, Abbel Muza.

Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett said that there have been some indications of why businesses have been locating in the city.

But the best evidence of the recent surge is to just take a drive along Southwest Highway.

Bennett and other Palos Hills officials attended the official grand opening of the Baha Auto Group, 11001 Southwest Highway, Palos Hills, on Saturday afternoon. Musa Muza, the general manager of the Baha Auto Group, is excited about the opportunity to sell high-end used cars at this location.

“It has really been exciting,” said Muza. “The building was in pretty good condition, but we had a lot of work to do to bring everything up to code. We had to put in new lighting and new landscaping. We are very happy.”

Bennett was all smiles as he walked in the new Baha Auto Group facility, which has been in operation for just over a month. The owners have another Baha Auto Group center on Harlem Avenue in Burbank.

But the mayor remembers that just a few years ago this stretch of Southwest Highway from 111th Street and extending east a few blocks has been mostly barren since the recession dating back to 2009.

“I think when Webb Chevy moved in across the street a year and a half ago it began to change things,” Bennett said. “It was not that long after that the owners of Baha reached out to us. I believe we are seeing a trend here.”

Muza admits that Webb Chevy’s presence across the street influenced their decision to come to Palos Hills. But the ample parking lot on the side of the building and the warm welcome they received from the Palos Hills Board was another reason.

“I am very pleased with the landscaping,” said Ald. Martin Kleefisch (1st Ward). “It’s great to have a vibrant business here. It’s just great to see business here again.”

Bennett said that before Baha Auto Group shown interest in the property, the property was vacant for over 10 years. The building was once occupied by Hames Buick.

“They (Baha) contacted us and liked the property,” said Bennett. “Along with Webb Chevy across the street, we have a new restaurant next door.”

The restaurant the mayor was referring to is Demi’s Breakfast and Bistro, which will be opening their doors soon.

Ray Ihmud, president and founder of Baha, said he loves the community and is planning to move into the area. He sees great potential along Southwest Highway and predicts more businesses will be moving in.

“This is just a great community,” Ihmud said. “I just see so much potential.”

Muza said the new location, which is roughly 31,000 square feet, will allow for some expansion.

“We are going to add a service department and that will include oil changes,” Muza said.

Bennett is confident about the future, pointing out during a “State of the City” address on April 13 that this could be the best year since 2008 in building permits. He added that 10 to 13 small businesses have been added to the city over the past couple of years.

“I think the future looks bright,” Bennett added.