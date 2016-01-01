Winter dance at Moraine raises money for American Cancer Society

Moraine Valley hosted its annual winter dance on Dec. 16, just in time to let off stress after finals and to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

The Student Union building on Moraine Valley campus in Palos Hills was transformed into a “Winter in Paris,” which was the theme of this year’s winter dance. It was held from 7 p.m. to midnight. The dance was discussed at the Moraine Valley Community College Board meeting on Dec. 20.

Tickets were $5 at the door and all proceeds benefited the American Cancer Society. In total, $730 was raised on behalf of Moraine Valley Community College.

The dress code was “dress to impress” and open to anyone ages 17 years or older, even to community members.

“The dance is an annual event that is held to finish off the semester on a positive note for all students,” said David Shipyor, student trustee. “This year nearly 150 students attended the dance, which included special events held by different clubs such as a fashion show, musical displays and singing.”

The ball was sponsored by Student Life, Inter Club Council as well as Asian Diversity Club, Women in Action, Fashion Valley Couture, First Generation Club, and the 24 Karat Dance Team.

Fashion Valley Couture club strutted their stuff for a fashion show while the 24 Karat Dance Team performed a dance. A professional DJ spun music for the festivities and student DJ’s were also given a chance at the turn tables. Winners from the U Got Talent Show performed their winning pieces. Tambra Bullock took first place while Harold Rodriguez placed second.

“The dance involved hard work on behalf of our students and staff, for which I commend them. I'm looking forward to more such events in the upcoming spring semester,” said Shipyor.

Kaitlyn Palakaitis, Moraine Valley student and Student Life employee, was a part of the dance committee that worked to make the magical night come to life. The dance committee was in charge of everything that goes along with planning for the dance, including the winter in Paris decorations, food, DJ, and entertainment.

“The committee met every Wednesday from the beginning of November to the dance, so probably about six weeks,” said Palakaitis. “We had our meetings to plan the dance and the day of we had volunteers from the various sponsoring clubs that were involved, such as Fashion Valley Couture, 24 Karat Dance Team, Asian Diversity, Women in Action, and First Generation club and we had a Phi Theta Kappa come in as well to help volunteer and decorate.”

But the spirit of giving didn’t stop there for Moraine Valley students, who continued to donate to other worthy causes for the holidays.

“There were different donations to food shelters, to pet shelters and there was a letter-writing campaign to the children’s hospital, so a lot of good work on behalf of our students,” added Shipyor.